Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Investor Targeting: AI-driven narrative intelligence to detect disinformation targeting investor sentiment. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across online media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Bot and influence network detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.