Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management: Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Single-pane-of-glass dashboard for external attack surface visibility, Automated Shadow IT discovery and alerts, Auto-assign and auto-tag assets for triage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.