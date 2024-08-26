Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

CardinalOps Threat-Informed Detection Engineering: AI-powered platform that automates detection engineering to expand SIEM & EDR coverage. built by CardinalOps. Core capabilities include MITRE ATT&CK mapping with heatmap views across SIEM and EDR, Continuous delivery of new pre-tuned detection rules tailored to environment and SIEM/EDR syntax, Broken rule diagnosis identifying root causes such as missing logs, parsing issues, and schema drift..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.