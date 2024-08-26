Anomali Agentic SOC is a commercial security information and event management tool by Anomali. Antiy Situational Awareness Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Antiy Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise should pick Anomali Agentic SOC for its threat intelligence-driven triage that actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing more data. The platform's AI-guided investigation workflows reduce mean time to investigate by correlating TTP and infrastructure patterns across years of historical telemetry, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MA with real teeth. Skip this if your team lacks the incident response maturity to operationalize threat actor attribution or if you're still building out a centralized data lake; Anomali assumes you're past the "where is our data" phase and ready for the "what does it mean" phase.
Antiy Situational Awareness Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security operations centers managing complex, multi-vendor detection infrastructure will find real value in Antiy Situational Awareness Platform's attack chain reconstruction and event prioritization from high-volume heterogeneous data sources. The platform covers four of five NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it excels at finding anomalies and connecting them into meaningful incidents rather than surfacing isolated alerts. Skip this if your team runs primarily cloud-native workloads or lacks the analyst depth to operationalize interactive 3D topology visualization; the on-premises deployment and Asia-Pacific vendor footprint also impose latency and support considerations for Western enterprises accustomed to domestic vendors.
AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation
Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Agentic SOC vs Antiy Situational Awareness Platform for your security information and event management needs.
Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..
Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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