Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.