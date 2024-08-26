Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

Anomali Copilot: AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language query support in 80+ languages, Large language model-based threat analysis, Petabyte-scale data search and correlation..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.