ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli): Open-source private CA toolchain for automated X.509 & SSH cert mgmt. built by Smallstep. Core capabilities include Private X.509 and SSH certificate authority (CA) server via step-ca, Automated certificate enrollment via ACME, OIDC, one-time tokens, and cloud APIs, Certificate renewal automation using systemd timers, daemon mode, cron jobs, and CI/CD..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.