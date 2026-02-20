Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by ANGOKA. Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli) is a free certificate lifecycle management tool by Smallstep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.
Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli)
Infrastructure teams managing certificate sprawl across Kubernetes clusters and CI/CD pipelines should pick Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain for its automation of X.509 and SSH certificate lifecycle without vendor lock-in; the two-tiered CA architecture with offline root plus the Kubernetes autocert add-on for automatic TLS injection eliminate most manual cert renewal work that burns on-call time. ACME provisioning plus native integrations with systemd, cron, and cloud APIs mean you're not bolting on a third tool to actually enroll certificates at scale. Skip this if your organization needs commercial support, audit logging, or a GUI; Smallstep's model is command-line and self-hosted, and the 28-person team offers no SLA.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
Open-source private CA toolchain for automated X.509 & SSH cert mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Machine Identity Management vs Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli) for your non-human identity needs.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..
Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli): Open-source private CA toolchain for automated X.509 & SSH cert mgmt. built by Smallstep. Core capabilities include Private X.509 and SSH certificate authority (CA) server via step-ca, Automated certificate enrollment via ACME, OIDC, one-time tokens, and cloud APIs, Certificate renewal automation using systemd timers, daemon mode, cron jobs, and CI/CD..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management differentiates with Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform. Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli) differentiates with Private X.509 and SSH certificate authority (CA) server via step-ca, Automated certificate enrollment via ACME, OIDC, one-time tokens, and cloud APIs, Certificate renewal automation using systemd timers, daemon mode, cron jobs, and CI/CD.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is developed by ANGOKA. Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli) is developed by Smallstep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management and Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli) serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Key differences: ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is Commercial while Smallstep OSS PKI Toolchain (step-ca & step-cli) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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