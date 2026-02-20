Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.

Sectigo SSL Certificates

Startups and mid-market teams needing reliable SSL/TLS coverage without negotiating enterprise sales cycles should use Sectigo SSL Certificates; the vendor supports DV, OV, and EV validation types across unlimited server licenses, which means you buy once and deploy across your entire infrastructure without per-instance fees. Certificates come with warranties up to $1.75M and 24/7 support, giving you actual recourse if something breaks. Skip this if you need integrated certificate lifecycle automation that talks to your infrastructure-as-code pipeline; Sectigo excels at issuing and renewing certs, but doesn't deeply embed into orchestration workflows the way specialized CLM platforms do.