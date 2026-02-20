ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management: Automated SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle mgmt for 47-day validity periods. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Full SSL/TLS certificate discovery for internal and external certificates, Automated certificate renewal and lifecycle management, Automation protocol mapping for vendor technologies..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.