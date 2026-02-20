Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by ANGOKA. Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by sectigo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.
Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management
Organizations managing certificate lifecycles across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management because its 47-day renewal windows force discipline into what is otherwise a creeping operational liability. The tool maps to NIST PR.PS and PR.IR by automating discovery and renewal across internal and external certificates, eliminating the manual tracking that causes outages. This is less useful for teams already running mature certificate management workflows or those needing deeper integration with specific PKI platforms; the 47-day constraint is a feature for chaotic environments and a limitation for shops with custom expiration strategies.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
Automated SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle mgmt for 47-day validity periods
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Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Machine Identity Management vs Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management for your non-human identity needs.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..
Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management: Automated SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle mgmt for 47-day validity periods. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Full SSL/TLS certificate discovery for internal and external certificates, Automated certificate renewal and lifecycle management, Automation protocol mapping for vendor technologies..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management differentiates with Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform. Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management differentiates with Full SSL/TLS certificate discovery for internal and external certificates, Automated certificate renewal and lifecycle management, Automation protocol mapping for vendor technologies.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is developed by ANGOKA. Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management is developed by sectigo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management and Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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