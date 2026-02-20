Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by ANGOKA. Hush Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Hush Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in service-to-service authentication sprawl will find immediate value in Hush Security's ability to map and auto-remediate hidden access paths across cloud and on-premises environments in a single pass. The platform's eBPF-based discovery catches runtime secrets and service accounts that static scanners miss, directly addressing the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps most organizations face. Not ideal for teams still managing small numbers of static credentials or those expecting a UI-first secrets vault; Hush assumes you're ready to rip out hardcoded authentication entirely and move to identity-based access.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
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Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Machine Identity Management vs Hush Security for your non-human identity needs.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..
Hush Security: NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access. built by Hush Security. Core capabilities include Continuous NHI discovery across cloud, on-prem, and runtime environments, Runtime visibility via eBPF and API-based connectors, Hidden service account and access path detection..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management differentiates with Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform. Hush Security differentiates with Continuous NHI discovery across cloud, on-prem, and runtime environments, Runtime visibility via eBPF and API-based connectors, Hidden service account and access path detection.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is developed by ANGOKA. Hush Security is developed by Hush Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management and Hush Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Non-Human Identity, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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