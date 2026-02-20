ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

Hush Security: NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access. built by Hush Security. Core capabilities include Continuous NHI discovery across cloud, on-prem, and runtime environments, Runtime visibility via eBPF and API-based connectors, Hidden service account and access path detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.