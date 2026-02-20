ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

Evertrust: Integrated PKI & CLM platform for certificate issuance, discovery & automation. built by Evertrust. Core capabilities include Certificate Authority (CA), RA, VA, and TSA services via sovereign PKI, Certificate discovery across servers, cloud, endpoints, containers, and IoT/OT, Centralized certificate inventory with ownership and risk tracking..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.