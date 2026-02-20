ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates: TLS/SSL certificates for encrypting web traffic and validating site identity. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include OV and EV certificate validation tiers, Single domain, wildcard, and multi-domain certificate options, Unlimited certificate issuance and replacement..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.