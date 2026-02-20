Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by ANGOKA. DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by DigiCert. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.
Startups and SMBs that need encryption deployed without certificate management overhead should pick DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates for the automated lifecycle handling and unlimited issuance across single, wildcard, and multi-domain options. The CertCentral portal handles renewals, replacements, and inventory at scale, eliminating the manual tracking that kills small teams. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability scanning or brand protection; those features live only in the higher-tier Secure Site Pro offering and shouldn't be your deciding factor.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
TLS/SSL certificates for encrypting web traffic and validating site identity.
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Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Machine Identity Management vs DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates for your non-human identity needs.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..
DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates: TLS/SSL certificates for encrypting web traffic and validating site identity. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include OV and EV certificate validation tiers, Single domain, wildcard, and multi-domain certificate options, Unlimited certificate issuance and replacement..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management differentiates with Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform. DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates differentiates with OV and EV certificate validation tiers, Single domain, wildcard, and multi-domain certificate options, Unlimited certificate issuance and replacement.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is developed by ANGOKA. DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates is developed by DigiCert. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management and DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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