Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.

Arqit Encryption Intelligence

Mid-market and enterprise security teams facing quantum-threat deadlines or regulatory crypto audits need Arqit Encryption Intelligence because it finds encrypted traffic across your actual infrastructure,cloud, SaaS, endpoints, legacy systems,then tells you which ciphers will fail and when. The platform maps your cryptographic inventory against compliance timelines and generates governance-ready reports aligned to NIST and international standards, which cuts months off migration planning. Skip this if your organization has minimal encryption dependencies or treats post-quantum cryptography as a five-year problem; Arqit is built for teams that need to act now.