AndroZoo

Security researchers and threat intelligence teams analyzing Android malware in bulk will find AndroZoo invaluable; it's the largest public repository of APKs with pre-computed analysis results, cutting analysis time from weeks to hours for sample validation and threat hunting. The dataset covers over 24 million applications analyzed across multiple engines, giving you signal on variants and strains no single tool captures alone. Skip this if your need is real-time mobile device management or endpoint protection for employees; AndroZoo is a reference library, not a deployed control.