Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AndroZoo is a free mobile app security tool. FSquaDRA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and threat intelligence teams analyzing Android malware in bulk will find AndroZoo invaluable; it's the largest public repository of APKs with pre-computed analysis results, cutting analysis time from weeks to hours for sample validation and threat hunting. The dataset covers over 24 million applications analyzed across multiple engines, giving you signal on variants and strains no single tool captures alone. Skip this if your need is real-time mobile device management or endpoint protection for employees; AndroZoo is a reference library, not a deployed control.
Mobile app security teams defending against repackaged Android malware will find FSquaDRA's Jaccard similarity matching effective where signature-based detection fails; the free pricing and 72 GitHub stars indicate active maintenance from practitioners who understand APK obfuscation tactics. The pre-computed signing digest approach cuts detection latency compared to runtime analysis, making it suitable for CI/CD pipeline integration. Skip this if your threat model includes iOS, web apps, or supply chain attacks beyond repackaging; FSquaDRA solves one problem well rather than serving as a mobile AppSec platform.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results
FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AndroZoo vs FSquaDRA for your mobile app security needs.
AndroZoo: A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results..
FSquaDRA: FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AndroZoo and FSquaDRA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Research. Key differences: FSquaDRA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox