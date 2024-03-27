Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AndroZoo is a free mobile app security tool. APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and threat intelligence teams analyzing Android malware in bulk will find AndroZoo invaluable; it's the largest public repository of APKs with pre-computed analysis results, cutting analysis time from weeks to hours for sample validation and threat hunting. The dataset covers over 24 million applications analyzed across multiple engines, giving you signal on variants and strains no single tool captures alone. Skip this if your need is real-time mobile device management or endpoint protection for employees; AndroZoo is a reference library, not a deployed control.
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AndroZoo vs APKLeaks for your mobile app security needs.
AndroZoo: A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results..
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AndroZoo and APKLeaks serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox