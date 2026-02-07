Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

WideField Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for SaaS, cloud, and on-prem. built by WideField. Core capabilities include Identity discovery for human and non-human accounts, Dormant account and overprivileged role detection, Stale credential and weak authentication path identification..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.