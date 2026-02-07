Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

VaultOne: PAM solution with Zero Trust for managing privileged access and credentials. built by VaultOne. Core capabilities include Digital vault for passwords, credentials and certificates, Session recording and monitoring, Multi-factor authentication..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.