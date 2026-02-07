Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

Osirium PAM: PAM vendor acquired by SailPoint; products no longer for sale. built by Osirium. Core capabilities include Privileged access management, Visibility over all types of access, Oversight and protection for regular and sensitive access..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.