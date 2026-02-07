Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

hoop.dev: Gateway governing engineer & AI agent access to production infra. built by hoop.dev. Core capabilities include Real-time PII and sensitive data masking across all protocols without schema changes, Destructive command blocking at the gateway before execution, Automated AI-based session risk classification and anomaly flagging..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.