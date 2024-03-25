Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. smali/baksmali is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Android security teams and red teamers doing malware analysis need smali/baksmali because it's the only tool that reliably converts Dalvik bytecode back to human-readable assembly, something closed-source decompilers routinely botch on obfuscated samples. The 6,608 GitHub stars reflect actual usage across threat intelligence shops and forensics labs where the open-source codebase lets you patch it when vendors' tools fail. This isn't for buyers wanting a polished UI or one-click threat scoring; you're reading assembly code by hand and the learning curve is real.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs smali/baksmali for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
smali/baksmali: Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and smali/baksmali serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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