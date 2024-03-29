Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Android Application Analyzer is a free mobile app security tool. diff-gui is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and mobile developers doing hands-on Android security testing will find Android Application Analyzer valuable for its tight integration with MobSF and JD-GUI, letting you move directly from decompilation to dynamic analysis without switching tools. The free pricing and 172 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and a lean codebase that actually runs without resource bloat. Skip this if you need policy enforcement or device management at scale; it's built for engineers doing deep code review, not IT operations managing app deployments across thousands of devices.
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need hands-on Android dynamic analysis will value diff-gui for its direct Frida instrumentation without the friction of command-line setup; the web interface cuts your hook-and-test cycle from minutes to seconds. The 182 GitHub stars and active modular JavaScript hooking architecture signal a tool actually used by practitioners, not academia-only. Skip this if your team needs iOS coverage or automated compliance reporting; diff-gui is deliberately Android-focused and manual-driven, which is precisely why it's faster than bloated enterprise alternatives for the work that matters.
A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.
A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support.
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Common questions about comparing Android Application Analyzer vs diff-gui for your mobile app security needs.
Android Application Analyzer: A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI..
diff-gui: A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android Application Analyzer is open-source with 172 GitHub stars. diff-gui is open-source with 182 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android Application Analyzer and diff-gui serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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