Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Android Application Analyzer is a free mobile app security tool. Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and mobile developers doing hands-on Android security testing will find Android Application Analyzer valuable for its tight integration with MobSF and JD-GUI, letting you move directly from decompilation to dynamic analysis without switching tools. The free pricing and 172 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and a lean codebase that actually runs without resource bloat. Skip this if you need policy enforcement or device management at scale; it's built for engineers doing deep code review, not IT operations managing app deployments across thousands of devices.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
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Common questions about comparing Android Application Analyzer vs Antiy PTA-mobile for your mobile app security needs.
Android Application Analyzer: A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI..
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android Application Analyzer is open-source with 172 GitHub stars. Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android Application Analyzer and Antiy PTA-mobile serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Android Application Analyzer is Free while Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial, Android Application Analyzer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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