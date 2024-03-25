Mobile app security teams building Android apps need Android App Security Checklist because it maps directly to OWASP standards rather than forcing you to translate between frameworks; the 889 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by development teams who've burned out on generic checklists. The checklist covers the full lifecycle from design through release, which matters because most mobile teams skip threat modeling entirely. Skip this if your org needs automated scanning or runtime enforcement; this is a manual reference tool that only works if developers actually read it and your process enforces the reviews.

APPVISORY

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.