Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard is a free mobile app security tool. Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Attify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security researchers and Android-focused red teams should build Androguard into their workflows for static analysis that actually scales across large APK batches; the tool's Python API and 5,993 GitHub stars reflect years of active contribution from the reverse-engineering community. You get bytecode decompilation, permission analysis, and control-flow mapping without licensing friction, which matters when you're iterating through dozens of samples daily. Skip this if your organization needs threat hunting at runtime or wants UI-driven reporting for compliance audits; Androguard is a command-line analyst's tool, not a managed platform.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation
Security teams and training programs building in-house mobile app testing capabilities should choose Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for its hands-on lab structure and ARM exploitation depth, which teaches attack patterns most developers never encounter in standard secure coding courses. The curriculum covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities across both Android and iOS with custom VM environments and pre-configured tooling, eliminating weeks of lab setup. This is a training product, not a runtime testing platform, so skip it if you need continuous vulnerability scanning or automated compliance reporting for production applications.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation
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Common questions about comparing Androguard vs Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard: A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities..
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard is open-source with 5,993 GitHub stars. Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is developed by Attify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androguard and Attify Mobile Application Exploitation serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Androguard is Free while Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is Commercial, Androguard is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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