Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard is a free mobile app security tool. APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security researchers and Android-focused red teams should build Androguard into their workflows for static analysis that actually scales across large APK batches; the tool's Python API and 5,993 GitHub stars reflect years of active contribution from the reverse-engineering community. You get bytecode decompilation, permission analysis, and control-flow mapping without licensing friction, which matters when you're iterating through dozens of samples daily. Skip this if your organization needs threat hunting at runtime or wants UI-driven reporting for compliance audits; Androguard is a command-line analyst's tool, not a managed platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Androguard vs APPVISORY for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard: A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities..
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard is open-source with 5,993 GitHub stars. APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androguard and APPVISORY serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Androguard is Free while APPVISORY is Commercial, Androguard is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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