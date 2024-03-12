Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard is a free mobile app security tool. APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security researchers and Android-focused red teams should build Androguard into their workflows for static analysis that actually scales across large APK batches; the tool's Python API and 5,993 GitHub stars reflect years of active contribution from the reverse-engineering community. You get bytecode decompilation, permission analysis, and control-flow mapping without licensing friction, which matters when you're iterating through dozens of samples daily. Skip this if your organization needs threat hunting at runtime or wants UI-driven reporting for compliance audits; Androguard is a command-line analyst's tool, not a managed platform.
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Androguard vs APKLeaks for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard: A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities..
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard is open-source with 5,993 GitHub stars. APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androguard and APKLeaks serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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