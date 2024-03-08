Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..

APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.