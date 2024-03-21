Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AndroBugs Framework is a free mobile app security tool. APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing Android apps for compliance or supply chain risk should use AndroBugs Framework as a first-pass static analyzer; it's free, requires no setup, and flags dangerous shell commands and API misuse that manual code review often misses. The 1,222 GitHub stars signal active community use and detection patterns that stay current without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need runtime behavior analysis or iOS coverage; AndroBugs is strictly static analysis and Android-only, so dynamic testing still requires a separate tool.
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
AndroBugs Framework is an Android vulnerability analysis system that scans mobile applications for security vulnerabilities, missing best practices, and dangerous shell commands.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
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Common questions about comparing AndroBugs Framework vs APKLeaks for your mobile app security needs.
AndroBugs Framework: AndroBugs Framework is an Android vulnerability analysis system that scans mobile applications for security vulnerabilities, missing best practices, and dangerous shell commands..
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AndroBugs Framework is open-source with 1,222 GitHub stars. APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AndroBugs Framework and APKLeaks serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Security Scanning, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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