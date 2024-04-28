Andor is a free penetration testing tool. AutoCrypt CSTP is a commercial penetration testing tool by AUTOCRYPT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers who need to quickly validate blind SQL injection vulnerabilities will find Andor useful; it's a focused Golang tool that cuts through the noise of generic scanners by handling time-based and boolean-based injection detection without bloat. The 76 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it's actually used in engagements rather than abandoned. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial support contract or a tool that handles everything from reconnaissance through post-exploitation; Andor does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Andor vs AutoCrypt CSTP for your penetration testing needs.
Andor: A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang..
AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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