AndBug

Reverse engineers and security researchers who need to inspect Android app behavior at runtime will find AndBug's scriptable debugging approach faster than manual Frida hooks or static analysis alone. The tool's 603 GitHub stars and zero licensing friction mean you can deploy it across your team immediately without procurement cycles. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AndBug is a hands-on instrument for those who already know what they're hunting for.