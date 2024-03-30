Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AndBug is a free mobile app security tool. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Reverse engineers and security researchers who need to inspect Android app behavior at runtime will find AndBug's scriptable debugging approach faster than manual Frida hooks or static analysis alone. The tool's 603 GitHub stars and zero licensing friction mean you can deploy it across your team immediately without procurement cycles. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AndBug is a hands-on instrument for those who already know what they're hunting for.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing AndBug vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
AndBug: A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AndBug is open-source with 603 GitHub stars. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AndBug and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: AndBug is Free while Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial, AndBug is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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