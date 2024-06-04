Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure®: Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection. built by ReversingLabs. Core capabilities include AI-driven complex binary analysis without source code, Malware and threat detection using 400 billion file threat intelligence database, Code tampering identification and reproducible build verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.