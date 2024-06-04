Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..

Manifest SBOMs: Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation and merging, SBOM collection from vendors, Secure SBOM repository..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.