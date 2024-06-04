Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. FOSSA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FOSSA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source dependency footprints should choose FOSSA for its binary composition analysis, which catches vulnerable components that source-code scanning alone misses. The platform's SBOM generation and automated policy enforcement directly strengthen GV.SC supply chain risk controls, and CI/CD integration means vulnerability findings reach developers before merge. Skip FOSSA if your primary need is container runtime security or if you want a single platform covering infrastructure scanning alongside dependency management; this is purposefully focused on software composition.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Anchore Enterprise vs FOSSA for your software composition analysis needs.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
FOSSA: Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies. built by FOSSA. Core capabilities include Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images. FOSSA differentiates with Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. FOSSA is developed by FOSSA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise and FOSSA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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