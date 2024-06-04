Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management
SMB and mid-market teams managing microservices architectures will get the most from DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management because it maps vulnerabilities to actual running components post-deployment rather than flagging every dependency in your supply chain. The tool integrates SBOM generation directly into CI/CD pipelines and tracks component dependencies across decoupled services, which means you catch real threats in production instead of drowning in theoretical risk. Skip this if your organization needs SBOM management alone without post-deployment detection, or if you're an enterprise requiring 24/7 vendor support; DeployHub's small team limits the kind of dedicated customer success most large deployments expect.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Anchore Enterprise vs DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management for your software composition analysis needs.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management: SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images. DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management differentiates with SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is developed by DeployHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise and DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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