Crypto-native security teams and Web3 platforms need AnChain.AI Web3SOC because it cuts Mean Time to Detect below five minutes across multiple blockchains, something generic SOCs simply cannot do without rewriting detection rules for each chain. The platform covers NIST's Detect and Respond functions across continuous monitoring, incident analysis, and threat response, with AML capabilities that handle the compliance requirements traditional SOC vendors ignore. Skip this if your organization runs only Ethereum or has no blockchain exposure; the multi-chain strength and crypto-specific threat intelligence become overhead for teams without cross-chain operations.