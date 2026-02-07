AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..

Anomali Copilot: AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language query support in 80+ languages, Large language model-based threat analysis, Petabyte-scale data search and correlation..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.