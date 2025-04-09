Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Infrawatch Beta Access: Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for adversary detection & response. built by Infrawatch. Core capabilities include Internet infrastructure intelligence and monitoring, Adversary infrastructure detection, Blocking and mitigation of adversarial infrastructure..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.