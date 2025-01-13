Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Vidoc SecureAI is a commercial static application security testing tool by Vidoc Security Lab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
Real-time vulnerability detection and automated fixing for AI-generated code
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Vidoc SecureAI for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Vidoc SecureAI: Real-time vulnerability detection and automated fixing for AI-generated code. built by Vidoc Security Lab. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in AI-generated and human-written code, Automated vulnerability fixing with code suggestions, Deep codebase scanning to map service and dependency connections..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Vidoc SecureAI differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in AI-generated and human-written code, Automated vulnerability fixing with code suggestions, Deep codebase scanning to map service and dependency connections.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Vidoc SecureAI is developed by Vidoc Security Lab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Vidoc SecureAI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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