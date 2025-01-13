Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Development teams embedded in GitHub, GitLab, or Azure DevOps pipelines will get the fastest time-to-fix from SonarQube Cloud because its IDE plugin catches vulnerabilities before code reaches the repository. The platform catches both developer-written and AI-generated code flaws in the same scan, which matters now that teams are shipping LLM output into production. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need infrastructure-as-code scanning to be equally polished as application code scanning; SonarQube treats IaC as a secondary feature, not a first-class citizen.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs SonarSource SonarQube Cloud for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud differentiates with Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud integrates with GitHub, Bitbucket Cloud, Azure DevOps, GitLab, SonarQube for IDE. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and SonarSource SonarQube Cloud serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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