Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..

Snyk DeepCode AI: AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI code analysis combining symbolic and generative AI, Automated security fix generation with 80% accuracy, Support for 19+ programming languages..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.