Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Semgrep Assistant is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise will cut false positives by 40-60% with Semgrep Assistant's AI triage; the tool learns from your org's actual risk decisions instead of forcing generic rules. It integrates directly into pull requests with step-by-step remediation guidance, meaning developers fix issues before code review rather than after. Skip this if you need SAST from scratch,Semgrep Assistant sits on top of the Semgrep SAST engine and won't work as a standalone scanner.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Semgrep Assistant for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Semgrep Assistant: AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Semgrep Assistant differentiates with AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Semgrep Assistant is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Semgrep Assistant integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Semgrep Assistant serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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