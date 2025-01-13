Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..

DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.