Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs DerSecur DerScanner for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. DerSecur DerScanner differentiates with Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. DerSecur DerScanner integrates with Git, GitHub, Jenkins, SonarQube, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and DerSecur DerScanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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