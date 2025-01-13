Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can review it should adopt DeepSource Autofix™ AI, which automatically remediates vulnerabilities and code quality issues before they reach main branches. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning fixes apply without context-switching or manual remediation overhead. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime security or threat response; DeepSource operates entirely in the left-shift space and won't catch logic flaws or zero-days that static analysis misses.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs DeepSource Autofix™ AI for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
DeepSource Autofix™ AI: AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. DeepSource Autofix™ AI differentiates with Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. DeepSource Autofix™ AI integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and DeepSource Autofix™ AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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