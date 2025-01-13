Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by CodeThreatAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for its pull request-level filtering; the AI agents cut false positives down to signal that actually matters, which is why it works across 27 languages without needing language-specific tuning. The agentic architecture handles repository-wide analysis and learns continuously, meaning noise drops the longer you run it. Skip this if your codebase is a graveyard of legacy COBOL or you need post-deployment runtime protection; CodeThreat owns the pre-merge gate, not what happens after code hits production.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection. built by CodeThreatAI. Core capabilities include AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform differentiates with AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform is developed by CodeThreatAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Slack, Git. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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