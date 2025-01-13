Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Bearer for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud).
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Bearer is developed by Bearer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Bearer serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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