Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..

ArmorCode Mergers and Acquisitions Security: Platform for managing security risk during mergers and acquisitions. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with 320+ security tools, Automated finding normalization and deduplication, 360-degree vulnerability visibility across business units..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.