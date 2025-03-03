Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ammune API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by Ammune.ai. Salt Security Salt Connect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints will find immediate value in Ammune API Discovery's automated cataloging and real-time threat detection, which maps your actual API surface before you can protect it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with AI-powered bot and DDoS protection layered on top of standard WAF coverage. Skip this if your primary concern is API governance and policy enforcement rather than threat detection; Ammune leans heavily into the security side of the API stack, not the operational inventory side.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to find APIs across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get immediate value from Salt Connect's agentless discovery without requiring traffic inspection or code changes. The tool maps both active and zombie APIs across hybrid environments in weeks rather than months, directly strengthening your ID.AM baseline when most teams are still guessing at API inventory. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or policy enforcement; Salt Connect is discovery-first and stops there.
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
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Common questions about comparing Ammune API Discovery vs Salt Security Salt Connect for your api security needs.
Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..
Salt Security Salt Connect: API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ammune API Discovery differentiates with API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection. Salt Security Salt Connect differentiates with Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions.
Ammune API Discovery is developed by Ammune.ai. Salt Security Salt Connect is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ammune API Discovery and Salt Security Salt Connect serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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