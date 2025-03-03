Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ammune API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by Ammune.ai. Salt Security Salt Collect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints will find immediate value in Ammune API Discovery's automated cataloging and real-time threat detection, which maps your actual API surface before you can protect it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with AI-powered bot and DDoS protection layered on top of standard WAF coverage. Skip this if your primary concern is API governance and policy enforcement rather than threat detection; Ammune leans heavily into the security side of the API stack, not the operational inventory side.
Security teams managing sprawling API estates where runtime visibility is the bottleneck should choose Salt Security Salt Collect because it maps actual traffic patterns to OWASP API Top 10 risks rather than relying on static scanning alone. The tool ingests continuous API calls through downloadable collectors across hybrid environments, then baselines normal behavior to flag anomalies in real time, covering the full arc from asset discovery through detection (NIST ID.AM, DE.CM). Skip this if your APIs are largely internal or you need drift detection without behavioral analysis; Salt Collect assumes mature API traffic volume where behavioral baselining actually works.
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
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Common questions about comparing Ammune API Discovery vs Salt Security Salt Collect for your api security needs.
Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..
Salt Security Salt Collect: Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ammune API Discovery differentiates with API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection. Salt Security Salt Collect differentiates with Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion.
Ammune API Discovery is developed by Ammune.ai. Salt Security Salt Collect is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ammune API Discovery and Salt Security Salt Collect serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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