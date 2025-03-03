Miggo WAF Copilot

Security teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will see the fastest ROI from Miggo WAF Copilot because it automates the WAF rule writing that usually consumes weeks of manual tuning. The tool's autonomous payload generation and one-click deployment against Cloudflare, AWS, Azure, and GCP means you skip the back-and-forth between security and infrastructure; rules land in production same day. Skip this if your WAF is already locked into a vendor ecosystem with mature rule sets and you have dedicated personnel for rule maintenance; Copilot's value is speed and automation, not marginal improvements to existing processes.