Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

Impart AI: AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Conversational policy creation using natural language, Automatic test case generation for policy validation, Rule Creation Assistant for OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.